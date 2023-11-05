Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 11/05/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald November 5, 2023November 5, 2023 3 mins read A beautiful deer. Photo by: Karen Dalot Two deer looking at me. Photo by: Karen Dalot One of the last days we saw this hummingbird. Photo by: Karen Dalot I miss seeing our hummingbirds. Photo by: Karen Dalot Happy to be enjoying the day. Photo by: Karen Dalot Fall in Maine, you can’t beat it. Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot A bee in flight. Photo by: Karen Dalot A bee will do anything for a treat. Photo by: Karen Dalot A mother’s love, I can almost hear them talking. Photo by: Karen Dalot Cardinals always bring color to the feeder. Photo by: Karen Dalot Empty nest syndrome. A leaf found a new home. Photo by: Karen Dalot A poppy. Photo by: Sara Beech A sumac. Photo by: Sara Beech Rosehips. Photo by: Sara Beech Got chickens? Photo by: Jim Knox Bobcat on the move. Photo by: Jim Knox This bobcat knows what it wants. Photo by: Jim Knox Silver and gold. The last touch of autumn greets the first glimmer of winter. Photo by: Annie Twitchell The Wire Bridge in New Portland, crossing over the Carrabassett River. Photo by: Annie Twitchell First snow on Monday, October 30th. The Centennial Bridge in Kingfield as seen from the area of Riverside Cemetery. Photo by: Annie Twitchell The Bigelow is showing off the first snow, October 3rd. Photo by: Annie Twitchell Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in November 5, 2023November 5, 2023 Weekend Crossword – Musically Inclined October 29, 2023October 29, 2023 Sunday Photos: 10/29/2023 October 29, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Many Happy Returns October 29, 2023 Financial Focus: Start moving toward retirement security