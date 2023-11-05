///

Sunday Photos: 11/05/2023

A beautiful deer. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Two deer looking at me. Photo by: Karen Dalot
One of the last days we saw this hummingbird. Photo by: Karen Dalot
I miss seeing our hummingbirds. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Happy to be enjoying the day. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Fall in Maine, you can’t beat it. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
A bee in flight. Photo by: Karen Dalot
A bee will do anything for a treat. Photo by: Karen Dalot
A mother’s love, I can almost hear them talking. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Cardinals always bring color to the feeder. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Empty nest syndrome. A leaf found a new home. Photo by: Karen Dalot
A poppy. Photo by: Sara Beech
A sumac. Photo by: Sara Beech
Rosehips. Photo by: Sara Beech
Got chickens? Photo by: Jim Knox
Bobcat on the move. Photo by: Jim Knox
This bobcat knows what it wants. Photo by: Jim Knox
Silver and gold. The last touch of autumn greets the first glimmer of winter. Photo by: Annie Twitchell
The Wire Bridge in New Portland, crossing over the Carrabassett River. Photo by: Annie Twitchell
First snow on Monday, October 30th. The Centennial Bridge in Kingfield as seen from the area of Riverside Cemetery. Photo by: Annie Twitchell
The Bigelow is showing off the first snow, October 3rd. Photo by: Annie Twitchell
Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe
Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe
Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe
Photo by: Stephanie Rackliffe
