Sunday Photos: 12/10/2023

Sunday Photo
Though I pass by it on my walks, I didn’t notice this tree until the foliage is gone & the snow outlined its shape. Photo by: Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photo
Look out below! Photo by: Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Wayne Holderried
