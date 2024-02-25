///

Sunday Photos: 2/25/2024

Sunday Photo
A bobcat cat in the Stratton area. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
The forgotten bird? It’s a female northern cardinal and very pretty. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
A partially leucitic black-capped chickadee. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
This partially leucitic chickadee gets along very well with the other chickadees. Photo by: Jim Knox
