Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: Fall Slips Away by Administrator November 13, 2022November 13, 2022 A female cardinal on the deck. (Photo by Dennis York) A male cardinal fills his beak. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunrise through the pines on Nov.11th. (Photo by Dennis York) Pop goes the weasel! This little guy just popped up in the wood pile. (Photo by Dennis York) Standing on the chopping block may not be the best place to be. This weasel has almost shed his summer brown coat and exchanged it for his winter white one. (Photo by Dennis York) Fall is slip sliding away ~ Abbott Park, Farmington (Photo by Andre Cormier)