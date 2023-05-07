Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 5/7/23 by Administrator May 7, 2023May 7, 2023 2 mins read These Ospreys are getting this nest ready to start a family. (Photo by Jim Dwinal) These Ospreys are getting this nest ready to start a family. (Photo by Jim Dwinal) These Ospreys are getting this nest ready to start a family. (Photo by Jim Dwinal) A hayfield in Kingfield turned into a lake Monday due to flooding. Mt. Abram/Mt. Abraham in the background. (Photo by Alex Sawyer) A mallard drake enjoys his breakfast. (Photo by Dennis York) You grab a bite to eat and I’ll keep an eye out for trouble. (Photo by Dennis York) A fisherman at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) An osprey gives out a cry before taking flight. (Photo by Dennis York) Daffodils in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A muskrat at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A turtle enjoys the sun at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A wood duck in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A field in Weld has become a bird bath. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ