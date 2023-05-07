//

Sunday Photos: 5/7/23

These Ospreys are getting this nest ready to start a family. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
These Ospreys are getting this nest ready to start a family. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)

 

A hayfield in Kingfield turned into a lake Monday due to flooding. Mt. Abram/Mt. Abraham in the background. (Photo by Alex Sawyer)

 

A mallard drake enjoys his breakfast. (Photo by Dennis York)
You grab a bite to eat and I’ll keep an eye out for trouble. (Photo by Dennis York)
A fisherman at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
An osprey gives out a cry before taking flight. (Photo by Dennis York)
Daffodils in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A muskrat at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
A turtle enjoys the sun at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
A wood duck in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A field in Weld has become a bird bath. (Photo by Dennis York)
