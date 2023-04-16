Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: April 16th, 2023 by Administrator April 16, 2023 3 mins read The brook is ice free! (Photo by Dennis York) Golden eye? How did they come up with that name? (Photo by Dennis York) Mergansers wait for the ice to go out. (Photo by Dennis York) A woodpecker at the feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) A goose looking for a nesting site on the marsh. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer enjoys the new grass. (Photo by Dennis York) As white as snow but a lot more welcome. (Photo by Dennis York) A pair of mallards enjoy a sunny morning. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer in Eustis. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer in Eustis. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A small deer watching me. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Deer are plentiful. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying the sunshine. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying wildlife in Maine. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Five deer in Jay. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Maine deer. (Photo by Karen Dalot) On two feet. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Peaking out by the tree. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Posing for a photo. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Spring has begun and the turkey has come to visit. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Strutting for the ladies. (Photo by Karen Dalot) The white birch tree is always a great background. (Photo by Karen Dalot) These deer look like they are walking right out of the photo. (Photo by Karen Dalot) What are you looking at ? (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ