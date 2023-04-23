Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: April 23rd, 2023 by Administrator April 23, 2023 1 min read Osprey just after a dive at the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Osprey using a lot of power to get out of the water, with Alewife Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Osprey powering away with Alewife Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Osprey gaining altitude after a successful catch, at the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Which way do we go? (Photo by Dennis York) Do April flowers bring May showers? (Photo by Dennis York) Spring is in full bloom in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) If you want to stand out from the flock it helps to have a cool hair style (Photo by Dennis York) Spring peeper. (Photo by Dennis York) This hawk is about to swoop down and snatch a frog from a roadside ditch. (Photo by Dennis York) Listening for lunch on a wet morning. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ