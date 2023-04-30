Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: April 30th, 2023 by Administrator April 30, 2023 3 mins read A male wood duck feeding in a flooded field. (Photo by Dennis York) An Osprey at sunset. (Photo by Dennis York) It’s an all you can eat pasture party! (Photo by Dennis York) A goose flying past the pines. (Photo by Dennis York) I feed the birds, the birds feed the hawk. (Photo by Dennis York) Turtles sunning on a log. (Photo by Dennis York) The sun brings out the turtles. (Photo by Dennis York) On April 20th, this snowshoe hare had shed most of its winter white coat and replaced it with his summer brown one. (Photo by Dennis York) On April 20th, this snowshoe hare still had his white winter coat. (Photo by Dennis York) A nice color to start the day! Sat.29th AM. Wilton (Jim Knox) Spring is back and so are the Warblers. A Palm Warbler looking for something good. Wilton (Jim Knox) A yellow-rumped Warbler drops below my feeder. Not looking for Bird seed.(Jim Knox) A Purple Finch was looking for some Bird seed. (Jim Knox) “Catch me if you can!!” A Brown Thrasher on the run. Wilton.(Jim Knox) Maybe that Thrasher knew something I didn’t. All of a sudden this Hawk flies in for the party!! The other birds were not amused! It soon took off. (Jim Knox) A sudden change from birds. A Piebald Deer on the move. (Jim Knox) After a short whistle, this proud Piebald stopped and looked right at me!(Jim Knox) Sharp shinned (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Dennis YorkJim KnoxnaturePat BlanchardSunday Photos You might be interested in April 23, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 23rd, 2023 April 16, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 16th, 2023 April 9, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 9th, 2023 April 2, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 2nd, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ