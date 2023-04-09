/

Sunday Photos: April 9th, 2023

Mosher Hill Falls, Black and White (Photo by Paige McLaughlin)
Mosher Hill Falls (Photo by Paige McLaughlin)
A deer’s brown and white coat matches the brown ground and white snow. (Photo by Dennis York)
Bird songs are a sign of spring. (Photo by Dennis York)
A mink enjoying some sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
A mink getting ready to take a polar dip. (Photo by Dennis York)
A mink on the ice. (Photo by Dennis York)
A moose in a driveway in Rangeley. (Photo by Dennis York)
A deer eating a lunch of twigs. (Photo by Dennis York)
