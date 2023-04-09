Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: April 9th, 2023 by Administrator April 9, 2023April 9, 2023 1 min read Mosher Hill Falls, Black and White (Photo by Paige McLaughlin) Mosher Hill Falls (Photo by Paige McLaughlin) A deer’s brown and white coat matches the brown ground and white snow. (Photo by Dennis York) Bird songs are a sign of spring. (Photo by Dennis York) A mink enjoying some sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A mink getting ready to take a polar dip. (Photo by Dennis York) A mink on the ice. (Photo by Dennis York) A moose in a driveway in Rangeley. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer eating a lunch of twigs. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ