Sunday Photos: August 13th, 2023

Sunday Photos
A deer stealing my blackberries. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A deer about to raid the garden. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Want to join me for lunch. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Two turkey on my back lawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Two deer in a field. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Two butterflies enjoying the milkweed. (Photo by Karen Dalot)

 

Sunday Photos
Posing for a photo side by side. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Pollinating the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Two are better than one. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
I always enjoy seeing a monarch. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Enjoying nature. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Easily seen adding some color to the sky. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
Clouds on a mountain in Eustis. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A woodpecker. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A red leaf reminding us what is coming. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A monarch butterfly. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A full moon. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A female cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A female cardinal on a bright blue day. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A deer spotted at dusk. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A catbird who visits my home daily. The have such unique sounds it is easy to hear it outside. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A buck watching me as much as I am watching him. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A buck in the grass. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A buck eating the grass. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A bright red male cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunday Photos
A beautiful deer on the hill. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
