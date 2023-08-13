Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: August 13th, 2023 by Administrator August 13, 2023 3 mins read A deer stealing my blackberries. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer about to raid the garden. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Want to join me for lunch. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two turkey on my back lawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two deer in a field. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two butterflies enjoying the milkweed. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Posing for a photo side by side. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Pollinating the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two are better than one. (Photo by Karen Dalot) I always enjoy seeing a monarch. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying nature. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Easily seen adding some color to the sky. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Clouds on a mountain in Eustis. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A woodpecker. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A red leaf reminding us what is coming. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A monarch butterfly. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A full moon. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A female cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A female cardinal on a bright blue day. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer spotted at dusk. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A catbird who visits my home daily. The have such unique sounds it is easy to hear it outside. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A buck watching me as much as I am watching him. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A buck in the grass. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A buck eating the grass. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bright red male cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A beautiful deer on the hill. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in August 13, 2023August 11, 2023 Financial Focus: How will you exit your business? August 12, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Oak-ee Dough-key August 6, 2023 Sunday Photos: August 6th, 2023 August 5, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Very Blueberry Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ