Sunday Photos: August 20th, 2023

A toad that was hiding in the wood pile. (Photo by Dennis York)
A snowshoe hare on a dirt road. (Photo by Dennis York)
A hawk looking for a meal. (Photo by Dennis York)
This cardinal is still singing almost every day. (Photo by Dennis York)
A squirrel grabs a quick snack. (Photo by Dennis York)
The only sun we see is sunflowers. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe on the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
If a four leaf clover brings good luck, what does a five leaf clover bring? (Photo by Dennis York)
A sunset in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
