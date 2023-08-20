Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: August 20th, 2023 by Administrator August 20, 2023 1 min read A toad that was hiding in the wood pile. (Photo by Dennis York) A snowshoe hare on a dirt road. (Photo by Dennis York) A hawk looking for a meal. (Photo by Dennis York) This cardinal is still singing almost every day. (Photo by Dennis York) A squirrel grabs a quick snack. (Photo by Dennis York) The only sun we see is sunflowers. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe on the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) If a four leaf clover brings good luck, what does a five leaf clover bring? (Photo by Dennis York) A sunset in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in August 19, 2023 Weekend Crossword: To a Certain Degree August 13, 2023 Sunday Photos: August 13th, 2023 August 13, 2023August 11, 2023 Financial Focus: How will you exit your business? August 12, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Oak-ee Dough-key Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ