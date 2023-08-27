Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: August 27th, 2023 by Administrator August 27, 2023August 27, 2023 1 min read A bumblebee enjoys a unique echinacea in Denmark, Maine. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) A rather large bullfrog keeps an eye on the photographer. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) A hummingbird moth, a truly spectacular insect to watch, hovers over petunias I’m Denmark, Maine. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) Deer find it easy to hide in the tall grass. (Photo by Dennis York) A young buck is shedding his summer coat. (Photo by Dennis York) A butterfly emerges and dries it’s wings. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunset at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunset in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Mushroom takes center stage, Mooselookmeguntic lake. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Trillium Cove sunset, Mooselookmeguntic lake. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Annie TwitchellDennis YorkOutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in August 27, 2023August 24, 2023 Financial Focus: Should you invest… or speculate? August 26, 2023 Weekend Crossword: It’s Bach is worse than it’s Byte August 26, 2023August 26, 2023 Growing the Future: Playing with Dough August 20, 2023 Sunday Photos: August 20th, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ