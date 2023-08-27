//

Sunday Photos: August 27th, 2023

A bumblebee enjoys a unique echinacea in Denmark, Maine. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
A rather large bullfrog keeps an eye on the photographer. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
A hummingbird moth, a truly spectacular insect to watch, hovers over petunias I’m Denmark, Maine. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
Deer find it easy to hide in the tall grass. (Photo by Dennis York)
A young buck is shedding his summer coat. (Photo by Dennis York)
A butterfly emerges and dries it’s wings. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunset at Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunset in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Mushroom takes center stage, Mooselookmeguntic lake. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
Trillium Cove sunset, Mooselookmeguntic lake. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
