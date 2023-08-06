//

Sunday Photos: August 6th, 2023

1 min read
A merganser looking for lunch at Hill’s pond. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe is on the alert and ready to bolt. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A young buck with his velvet covered spikes. (Photo by Dennis York)
A young buck on the move. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Blue heron hunting in the reeds. (Photo by Dennis York)
Young wood ducks paddle upstream. (Photo by Dennis York)
A female wood duck feeding in Wilson stream. (Photo by Dennis York)
