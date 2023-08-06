Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: August 6th, 2023 by Administrator August 6, 2023 1 min read A merganser looking for lunch at Hill’s pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe is on the alert and ready to bolt. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A young buck with his velvet covered spikes. (Photo by Dennis York) A young buck on the move. (Photo by Dennis York) A Blue heron hunting in the reeds. (Photo by Dennis York) Young wood ducks paddle upstream. (Photo by Dennis York) A female wood duck feeding in Wilson stream. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in August 5, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Very Blueberry July 30, 2023 Sunday Photos: July 30th, 2023 July 30, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Guest Author July 30, 2023July 28, 2023 Financial Focus: Biggest threats to a comfortable retirement? Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ