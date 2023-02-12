/

Sunday Photos: February 12th, 2023

A Gold Finch trying to find something to eat in a snowstorm. -Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
A Pileated Woodpecker enjoying a treat of what’s left for Fruit from a Flowering Crab tree. – Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
The Grosbeaks here and gone, just like that! Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
Pine Grosbeak making the reach for something good! – Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
Wilton gets taken over!!!!! By a lot Pine Grosbeaks this past week! ( Photo by Jim Knox )
A Hermit Thrush puffs up to stay warm on Sat.2.4.23 Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
Walking in the woods. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A small deer. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
All three deer stop to pose for a photo. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Deer looking at what is around them. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Peeking around a tree. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
They walk away the same way they come. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A short visit from a Male Northern Cardinal. -Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox )
Finally the warm sun is with us!! A Black_ capped Chickadee sits long enough for a picture. -Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox )
A black capped chickadee found cover from the wind and cold. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Big Gray looks like he had his hair styled for picture day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red’s oasis. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Twilight settles on the Rockland Harbor Breakwater Light (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue Jay’s fluffed up for warmth. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
It’s ok to relax in the snow for a bit when your ears face front and back! (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

 

Dusk: Rockland Harbor (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
