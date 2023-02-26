/

Sunday Photos: February 26th, 2023

2 mins read
Sunday Photos
Suddenly the air is full of Waxwings! A lot of Flowering Crab Trees still have Fruit on them. Keep your eye on them, for you might see Birds flocking to them! A Flock of Bohemian Waxwing Birds landed in one of my trees. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
Bohemian Waxwings are a little bigger than the other Cedar Waxwings and have the color rust under their tail feathers.(Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
This Waxwing gets just the one that’s right for it. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
A Robin tries to get into the action. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
A stop action shot???? Not at all! It’s called the Hawk watch! I saw about ten Black-capped Chickadees in a Burning Bush one day and all of a sudden They all stopped what they were doing. This one found itself upside down! Did It move????No way; It stayed this way a long time. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
Suddenly all the Chickadees started to move again. This one made a sound but stayed for a long time the way it was.(Photo by Jim Knox)
Sunday Photos
Barred owl showed up several days near our feeders. Mr. Parker told us several years ago that daytime hunting shows they’re starving. Frozen snow is hard to punch through. The only time the red squirrels were out when the owl was around was when the turkeys were under the feeder. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Sunday Photos
Squinty-eyed and looking much browner in the sun. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Sunday Photos
A sound from behind turns the head 180 degrees. by (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Sunday Photos
(Photo by Pat Blanchard)

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.