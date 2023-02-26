Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: February 26th, 2023 by Administrator February 26, 2023February 26, 2023 2 mins read Suddenly the air is full of Waxwings! A lot of Flowering Crab Trees still have Fruit on them. Keep your eye on them, for you might see Birds flocking to them! A Flock of Bohemian Waxwing Birds landed in one of my trees. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox) Bohemian Waxwings are a little bigger than the other Cedar Waxwings and have the color rust under their tail feathers.(Photo by Jim Knox) This Waxwing gets just the one that’s right for it. (Photo by Jim Knox) A Robin tries to get into the action. (Photo by Jim Knox) A stop action shot???? Not at all! It’s called the Hawk watch! I saw about ten Black-capped Chickadees in a Burning Bush one day and all of a sudden They all stopped what they were doing. This one found itself upside down! Did It move????No way; It stayed this way a long time. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Suddenly all the Chickadees started to move again. This one made a sound but stayed for a long time the way it was.(Photo by Jim Knox) Barred owl showed up several days near our feeders. Mr. Parker told us several years ago that daytime hunting shows they’re starving. Frozen snow is hard to punch through. The only time the red squirrels were out when the owl was around was when the turkeys were under the feeder. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Squinty-eyed and looking much browner in the sun. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A sound from behind turns the head 180 degrees. by (Photo by Pat Blanchard) (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ