Sunday Photos: First Snow

Wednesday morning after the first storm (Photo by Sara Beech)
Mount Abram hides in a cloud bank Thursday morning. (Annie Twitchell photo)
A private road in Kingfield appears nearly black and white with the fresh fallen snow. (Annie Twitchell photo)
The Centennial Bridge over the Carrabassett River is blanketed in the first snow of the season. (Annie Twitchell photo)
