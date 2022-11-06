Features Sunday Photos: Golden Hours by Administrator November 6, 2022November 6, 2022 1 min read Sunrise at Shiloh. In the early dawn light the bare trees on the hill appeared lavender-gray but the sunrise bathed the whole scene in rose gold. (Annie Twitchell photo) Early morning reflections at Shiloh Pond in Kingfield, Maine. (Annie Twitchell photo) Much of the autumn colors are gone now, but these dried flowers graced my morning stroll. (Annie Twitchell photo) A dove resting on the railing. (Photo by Dennis York) Geese resting in the sun before their flight south. (Photo by Dennis York) Mergansers and geese on Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) During hunting season, you need to sleep with one eye open! (Photo by Dennis York) A titmouse visits the bird feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email