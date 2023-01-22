Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: Happy Lunar New Year by Administrator January 22, 2023January 22, 2023 4 mins read “Fire and Ice” sunrise at our house after night of freezing rain. (Photo by Gil Riley) What are you looking at? (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two deer by my home. (Photos by Karen Dalot) I found a treat to snack on. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Deer on a sunny day. (Photos by Karen Dalot) Checking to see what is available to eat. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A one horned buck. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bright red tail on this squirrel. (Photo by Karen Dalot) You can almost tell when we’re going to get a storm, but the color sure was nice! Sunset on the Weld road in Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox ) A Titmouse stops long enough for a picture. Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) As I went to my car one afternoon I could hear a strange bird. I turned and saw this! An Evening Grosbeak very close to me. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) A Black-capped Chickadee bracing its leg on the feeder to get a better grip on the seed; Problem was it lost the seed!! ( Photo by Jim Knox ) Sometimes Nature can take a bad turn!! . A Sharp-Shinned Hawk with a take down. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) I yelled at the Hawk hoping it would fly away! It did but with the Black-capped Chickadee ( Photo by Jim Knox) I hoped that it was not the Partially Leucistic Black-capped Chickadee. This was a couple of days later; The Chickadee was still with us. I call it ” Snowflake ” ( Photo by Jim Knox) A bold little chickadee perches on an icicle to study the photographer. (Annie Twitchell photo) Having decided that it’s safe, the little friend hops down to the feeder for a quick snack. (Annie Twitchell photo) January Glaze – Traveling from Kingfield to Phillips around noon: the ice was still on the trees! (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) January Glaze – Traveling from Kingfield to Phillips around noon: the ice was still on the trees! (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) January Glaze – Traveling from Kingfield to Phillips around noon: the ice was still on the trees! (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) January Glaze – Traveling from Kingfield to Phillips around noon: the ice was still on the trees! (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ