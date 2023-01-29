Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: January 29th, 2023 by Administrator January 29, 2023January 29, 2023 1 min read This squirrel escaped from a hawk’s talons but he has some deep wounds. (Photos by Dennis York) Bluebird weather? I think this week’s weather is not what most people call bluebird weather but this one showed up on the back lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) A bluebird and his red headed friend. (Photo by Dennis York) A ruffed grouse looks for a little bare ground. (Photos by Dennis York) This bird ain’t grousing about the snacks. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ