Sunday Photos: January 29th, 2023

This squirrel escaped from a hawk’s talons but he has some deep wounds. (Photos by Dennis York)
Bluebird weather? I think this week’s weather is not what most people call bluebird weather but this one showed up on the back lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
A bluebird and his red headed friend. (Photo by Dennis York)
A ruffed grouse looks for a little bare ground. (Photos by Dennis York)
This bird ain’t grousing about the snacks. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
