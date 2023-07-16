//

Sunday Photos July 16, 2023

Sunday photo
Coming in for a landing. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
I don’t use black and white often but thought this was nice. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
I noticed moms eyes look yellow, the baby has an orange eye. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Nice big wing span. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Mom noticed us and went for cover. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Don’t forget me! (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
I saw her in Canton but didn’t notice she had twins. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Mirror images. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Protecting the little one. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Showing off the feathers. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Stopping for an itch. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Running in the grass. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
To my delight there are two. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
On Quill Hill you can actually see the rain coming at us. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Quill Hill rainstorm. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
The railroad bed devastated by water by Look Brook. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
An Osprey and baby. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Both fawn stay very close to mom. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
A bee in a marigold. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
An ant and a lady bug on my peony bulb. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
A family of geese. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
A very small woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
A woodpecker enjoying a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Sunday photo
Hi Folks……..This week we put out some popcorn for the Squirrels. Who shows up to get it? A Red Cardinal. Who knew? He’s come back all week for it. (photo by: Jim Knox)
Sunday photo
This is the Season for the White -tail Deer to have their Fawns. It’s also time for Red Deer to have Fawns. Mom and Her little one. (photo by: Jim Knox)
Sunday photo
Moms are very protective of their young! (photo by: Jim Knox)
Sunday photo
Being fenced in means the Coyote?? It’s on the other side! (photo by: Jim Knox)
Sunday photo
A ruffed grouse in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A doe in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
Another turtle shows up on the back lawn. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
One young turkey stays in hiding while the others leave. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A hen turkey leads her brood to safety. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A hen turkey hides in the grass. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
Strutting in a graveyard, not cool. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A dove cooing on the lawn. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
Summer has gone from lilacs, to lupines, to lillys. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A butterfly lands on the deck. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A butterfly on the center hill road in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A doe on the edge of the field. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A hawk tries to locate a baby bird. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday photo
A bird of prey looking for a bird to prey on. (photo by: Dennis York)
