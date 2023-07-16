Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos July 16, 2023 by Lillie Clark July 16, 2023July 16, 2023 6 mins read Coming in for a landing. (photo by: Karen Dalot) I don’t use black and white often but thought this was nice. (photo by: Karen Dalot) I noticed moms eyes look yellow, the baby has an orange eye. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Nice big wing span. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Mom noticed us and went for cover. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Don’t forget me! (photo by: Karen Dalot) I saw her in Canton but didn’t notice she had twins. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Mirror images. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Protecting the little one. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Showing off the feathers. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Stopping for an itch. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Running in the grass. (photo by: Karen Dalot) To my delight there are two. (photo by: Karen Dalot) On Quill Hill you can actually see the rain coming at us. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Quill Hill rainstorm. (photo by: Karen Dalot) The railroad bed devastated by water by Look Brook. (photo by: Karen Dalot) An Osprey and baby. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Both fawn stay very close to mom. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A bee in a marigold. (photo by: Karen Dalot) An ant and a lady bug on my peony bulb. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A family of geese. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A very small woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A woodpecker enjoying a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Hi Folks……..This week we put out some popcorn for the Squirrels. Who shows up to get it? A Red Cardinal. Who knew? He’s come back all week for it. (photo by: Jim Knox) This is the Season for the White -tail Deer to have their Fawns. It’s also time for Red Deer to have Fawns. Mom and Her little one. (photo by: Jim Knox) Moms are very protective of their young! (photo by: Jim Knox) Being fenced in means the Coyote?? It’s on the other side! (photo by: Jim Knox) A ruffed grouse in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York) A doe in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York) Another turtle shows up on the back lawn. (photo by: Dennis York) One young turkey stays in hiding while the others leave. (photo by: Dennis York) A hen turkey leads her brood to safety. (photo by: Dennis York) A hen turkey hides in the grass. (photo by: Dennis York) Strutting in a graveyard, not cool. (photo by: Dennis York) A dove cooing on the lawn. (photo by: Dennis York) Summer has gone from lilacs, to lupines, to lillys. (photo by: Dennis York) A butterfly lands on the deck. (photo by: Dennis York) A butterfly on the center hill road in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York) A doe on the edge of the field. (photo by: Dennis York) A hawk tries to locate a baby bird. (photo by: Dennis York) A bird of prey looking for a bird to prey on. (photo by: Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: FeatureOutdoorsSunday PhotoWeekend You might be interested in July 16, 2023July 14, 2023 Financial Focus – Inflation can be ‘shocking’ in retirement July 15, 2023July 14, 2023 Growing the Future: And Creepy Crawlies Can Help July 9, 2023July 10, 2023 Sunday Photos July 9, 2023 July 8, 2023July 8, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Paint It Black