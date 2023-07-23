/

Sunday Photos: July 23rd, 2023

1 min read
Sunday Photos
Head of the Lake, Wilton, Pre-sunset. (Photo by Heidi Smith)
Sunday Photos
The early bird gets the worm. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A doe sneaks along the edge of the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
I was surprised to spot a Chuker in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A doe feeding among the birches. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
Bright red mushrooms add some color to the forest floor. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
The south end of a north bound deer. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A Blue Heron in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A turkey crossing the road. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
Fake eyes help protect some butterflies. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
The pond lilies are in full bloom. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A hazy sunrise over Mt. Blue in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.