Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: July 23rd, 2023 by Administrator July 23, 2023 1 min read Head of the Lake, Wilton, Pre-sunset. (Photo by Heidi Smith) The early bird gets the worm. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe sneaks along the edge of the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) I was surprised to spot a Chuker in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe feeding among the birches. (Photo by Dennis York) Bright red mushrooms add some color to the forest floor. (Photo by Dennis York) The south end of a north bound deer. (Photo by Dennis York) A Blue Heron in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A turkey crossing the road. (Photo by Dennis York) Fake eyes help protect some butterflies. (Photo by Dennis York) The pond lilies are in full bloom. (Photo by Dennis York) A hazy sunrise over Mt. Blue in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)