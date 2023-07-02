Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos – July 2nd, 2023 by Administrator July 2, 2023July 2, 2023 1 min read Smalls Falls after the rain. Long exposure. (Annie Twitchell photo.) Lupines in Rangeley. (Annie Twitchell photo.) “Mother´s tight hug” (Photo by Claudia F.) “Happy non-poisonous summer” (Photo by Claudia F.) Silver-Bordered Fritillary, I think. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Zinnia provides a pop of color. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotoSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in July 2, 2023 Financial Focus – Should you be ‘selfish’ in retirement? July 2, 2023 Daily Bulldog – Weather or Not June 25, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Late Edition June 25, 2023June 25, 2023 Sunday Photos June 25, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ