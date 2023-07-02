//

Sunday Photos – July 2nd, 2023

Sunday Photos
Smalls Falls after the rain. Long exposure. (Annie Twitchell photo.)
Sunday Photos
Lupines in Rangeley. (Annie Twitchell photo.)
Sunday Photos
“Mother´s tight hug” (Photo by Claudia F.)
Sunday Photos
“Happy non-poisonous summer” (Photo by Claudia F.)
Sunday Photo
Silver-Bordered Fritillary, I think. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
Sunday Photo
Zinnia provides a pop of color. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
