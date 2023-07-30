//

Sunday Photos: July 30th, 2023

1 min read
Black-eyed Susans. (Photo by Dennis York)
To get what you want, sometimes you need to go out on a limb. (Photo by Dennis York)
Plenty of rain means plenty of blueberries. (Photo by Dennis York)
A black-eyed Susan. (Photo by Dennis York)
Dragonfly. (Photo by Dennis York)
Clear skies mean nicer sunsets! (Photo by Dennis York)
Drying out on the deck. (Photo by Dennis York)
Is this a sunset or a gender reveal party? (Photo by Dennis York)
Dragonfly. (Photo by Dennis York)
