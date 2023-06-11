//

Sunday Photos: June 11, 2023

Bumble Bee and Lilac. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Deer in field. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Deer in field. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
White-tailed Deer at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird feeding young in my backyard. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Otter eating fish at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Tiger Swallowtail butterfly at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Yellow-billed Cuckoo at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Bald Eagle at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver)
Young moose on a lawn in Robbinston, Maine. (photo by: Bernadette Harvell)
Lupines. (photo by: Dennis York)
Lots of showers=lots of flowers. (photo by: Dennis York)
A muskrat feeding on wet grass. (photo by: Dennis York)
