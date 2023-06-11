Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: June 11, 2023 by Lillie Clark June 11, 2023June 10, 2023 2 mins read Bumble Bee and Lilac. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Bumble Bee and Lilac. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Bumble Bee and Lilac. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Deer in field. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Deer in field. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) White-tailed Deer at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Eastern Bluebird feeding young in my backyard. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Otter eating fish at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Tiger Swallowtail butterfly at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Yellow-billed Cuckoo at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Bald Eagle at the Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (photo by: Tom Oliver) Young moose on a lawn in Robbinston, Maine. (photo by: Bernadette Harvell) Lupines. (photo by: Dennis York) Lots of showers=lots of flowers. (photo by: Dennis York) A muskrat feeding on wet grass. (photo by: Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: FeatureOutdoorSunday PhotoWeekend You might be interested in June 11, 2023June 10, 2023 Financial Focus: Help get your teen started with a Roth IRA June 10, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Much to do about Summer June 4, 2023June 4, 2023 Sunday Photos: June 4, 2023 June 4, 2023June 4, 2023 Digital Gallery: June 4th, 2023