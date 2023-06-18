Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos June 18, 2023 by Lillie Clark June 18, 2023June 18, 2023 2 mins read A turkey in a field full of buttercups. (photo by: Dennis York) Two deer spot me as I try to get closer. (photo by: Dennis York) A butterfly trapped by a window. (photo by: Dennis York) A doe in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York) A doe looks behind her when she hears footsteps. (photo by: Dennis York) A snapping turtle lays her eggs in Wilton. (photo by: Dennis York) The loons take a snooze. (photo by: Dennis York) A bittern stalks the back lawn. (photo by: Dennis York) It is a little unusual to see both loons in a picture.at the same time while nesting is taking place. Here one loon is on the nest and the other is taking one last look for food. The loon on the nest slid off the nest and into the water and was quickly (for loons) replaced on the nest by the other loon. Very quiet and peaceful. (photo by: Wendy Huish) Enjoy :) (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Pike’s lupine bank was full and colorful this year. (photo by: Don Waterhouse) Pike’s lupine bank was full and colorful this year. (photo by: Don Waterhouse) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: FeatureOutdoorsSunday PhotoWeekend You might be interested in June 18, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Father’s Day June 11, 2023June 13, 2023 Sunday Photos: June 11, 2023 June 11, 2023June 10, 2023 Financial Focus: Help get your teen started with a Roth IRA June 10, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Much to do about Summer Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ