//

Sunday Photos June 18, 2023

2 mins read
Sunday Photo
A turkey in a field full of buttercups. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
Two deer spot me as I try to get closer. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A butterfly trapped by a window. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A doe in Weld. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A doe looks behind her when she hears footsteps. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A snapping turtle lays her eggs in Wilton. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
The loons take a snooze. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A bittern stalks the back lawn. (photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
It is a little unusual to see both loons in a picture.at the same time while nesting is taking place. Here one loon is on the nest and the other is taking one last look for food. The loon on the nest slid off the nest and into the water and was quickly (for loons) replaced on the nest by the other loon. Very quiet and peaceful. (photo by: Wendy Huish)
Sunday Photo
Enjoy :) (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Sunday Photo
A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Sunday Photo
A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Sunday Photo
A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Sunday Photo
A chipmunk. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Sunday Photo
Pike’s lupine bank was full and colorful this year. (photo by: Don Waterhouse)
Sunday Photo
Pike’s lupine bank was full and colorful this year. (photo by: Don Waterhouse)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.