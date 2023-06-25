//

Sunday Photos June 25, 2023

Table Rock squirrel. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Table Rock 1. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Table Rock 2. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 1. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 2. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 3. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin)
A snowshoe hare picks his teeth. (photo by: Dennis York)
A colorful patch on the lawn. (photo by: Dennis York)
A turtle looks for a place to lay her eggs. (photo by: Dennis York)
A turtle on my lawn. (photo by: Dennis York)
