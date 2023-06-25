Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos June 25, 2023 by Lillie Clark June 25, 2023June 25, 2023 1 min read Table Rock squirrel. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Table Rock 1. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Table Rock 2. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 1. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 2. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) Grafton Notch: Screw Auger Falls 3. (photo by: Paige McLaughlin) A snowshoe hare picks his teeth. (photo by: Dennis York) A colorful patch on the lawn. (photo by: Dennis York) A turtle looks for a place to lay her eggs. (photo by: Dennis York) A turtle on my lawn. (photo by: Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: FeatureOutdoorSunday PhotoSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in June 25, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Late Edition June 18, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Father’s Day June 18, 2023June 18, 2023 Sunday Photos June 18, 2023 June 11, 2023June 13, 2023 Sunday Photos: June 11, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ