Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: June 4, 2023 by Lillie Clark June 4, 2023June 4, 2023 1 min read A mallard drake at Wilson lake. (photo by: Dennis York) A beak full of breakfast. (photo by: Dennis York) A cardinal in Wilton. (photo by: Dennis York) A sunfish on a sunny day. (photo by: Dennis york) Deer in the field behind my house. (photo by: Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in June 4, 2023June 4, 2023 Digital Gallery: June 4th, 2023 June 3, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Townies May 28, 2023May 28, 2023 Sunday Photos: May 28, 2023 May 28, 2023May 27, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Winners and Solutions April and May