Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: March 12th, 2023 by Administrator March 12, 2023March 12, 2023 1 min read Windows on the side of an old barn. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Fall colors and Katahdin combine under clear and sunny conditions (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Mallards pair up in the stream in East Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) The ducks are back! (Photo by Dennis York) A deer dines on spruce tips between Weld and Carthage. There are a lot of deer crossing the highway in this area, please give them a brake! (Photo by Dennis York) A bluebird on a breezy afternoon. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ