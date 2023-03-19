Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: March 19th, 2023 by Administrator March 19, 2023 1 min read A male cardinal watches the maple buds pop. (Photo by Dennis York) Daffodils push thier way up through the snow. (Photo by Dennis York) Pussy willows and a bright blue sky. (Photos by Dennis York) A pair of Mergansers. (Photo by Dennis York) A hairstyle that is sure to attract a mate. (Photo by Dennis York) Fresh snow on a hard roadside snowbank produced an excellent red fox track. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Ready to pull the plug on winter. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ