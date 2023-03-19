//

Sunday Photos: March 19th, 2023

A male cardinal watches the maple buds pop. (Photo by Dennis York)
Daffodils push thier way up through the snow. (Photo by Dennis York)
Pussy willows and a bright blue sky. (Photos by Dennis York)
A pair of Mergansers. (Photo by Dennis York)
A hairstyle that is sure to attract a mate. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fresh snow on a hard roadside snowbank produced an excellent red fox track. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Ready to pull the plug on winter. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
