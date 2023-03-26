//

Sunday Photos: March 26th, 2023

Sunday Photos
Flint Woods, Farmington, ME (Photo by Shara Na Gig)
A gray squirrel feeding under the bird feeder. (Photo by Dennis York)
Geese on a snow covered corn field. (Photo by Dennis York)
The 1st crocus on the lawn! (Photo by Dennis York)
Witch hazel tree, Flint Woods (Photo by Andre Cormier)
