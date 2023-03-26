Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: March 26th, 2023 by Administrator March 26, 2023 1 min read Flint Woods, Farmington, ME (Photo by Shara Na Gig) A gray squirrel feeding under the bird feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) Geese on a snow covered corn field. (Photo by Dennis York) The 1st crocus on the lawn! (Photo by Dennis York) Witch hazel tree, Flint Woods (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ