Sunday Photos: May 12th, 2024 by Andre Cormier May 12, 2024

Fiddleheads in West Farmington (Photo by Sandy O. Stearns)

Northern Redbelly snake, West Farmington.

Daffodils, West Farmington (Photo by Sandy O. Stearns)