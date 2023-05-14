//

Sunday Photos: May 14th, 2023

Sunday Photo
A flicker on the lawn. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A trillium is a sign that spring is here. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A goose on her nest gets some unwelcome visitors. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A muskrat in Weld. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
Sleeping in the sun. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
Drake mallards at Hill’s pond. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
A birdwatcher in Wilton. (Photo by: Dennis York)
Sunday Photo
This orange-banded bumblebee enjoys an early flowering shrub. (Alex Sawyer Photo)
Sunday Photo
Dandelions are an early spring delicacy for this bumblebee. (Alex Sawyer Photo)
Sunday Photo
Common Grackle, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Least Flycatcher (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Moon, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
American Redstart singing (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
American Redstart (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Green Heron, Farmington, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
American Robin (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Eastern Kingbird (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Chipping Sparrow (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Savannah Sparrow (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Gray Catbird (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Blossoms 1, Happy Mother’s Day (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Blossoms 2, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunday Photo
Blossoms 3 (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington)

 

 

