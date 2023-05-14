Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: May 14th, 2023 by Lillie Clark May 14, 2023May 14, 2023 2 mins read A flicker on the lawn. (Photo by: Dennis York) A trillium is a sign that spring is here. (Photo by: Dennis York) A goose on her nest gets some unwelcome visitors. (Photo by: Dennis York) A muskrat in Weld. (Photo by: Dennis York) Sleeping in the sun. (Photo by: Dennis York) Drake mallards at Hill’s pond. (Photo by: Dennis York) A birdwatcher in Wilton. (Photo by: Dennis York) This orange-banded bumblebee enjoys an early flowering shrub. (Alex Sawyer Photo) Dandelions are an early spring delicacy for this bumblebee. (Alex Sawyer Photo) Common Grackle, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Least Flycatcher (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Moon, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) American Redstart singing (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) American Redstart (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Green Heron, Farmington, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) American Robin (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Eastern Kingbird (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Chipping Sparrow (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Savannah Sparrow (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Gray Catbird (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossoms 1, Happy Mother’s Day (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossoms 2, (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blossoms 3 (Photograph by Steve Muise, Farmington) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in May 13, 2023May 14, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Mother’s Day April 30, 2023April 30, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 30th, 2023 April 23, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 23rd, 2023 April 16, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 16th, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ