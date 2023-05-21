//

Sunday Photos: May 21, 2023

Violets are popping up everywhere. (photo by: Dennis York)
A shorebird looking for lunch at Wilson lake. (photo by: Dennis York)
Wilton is in full bloom. (photo by: Dennis York)
This dove was cooing at his reflection in my windshield and refused to fly off! (photo by: Dennis York)
A game of tag is always fun. (photo by: Dennis York)
Leap frog is another game that kids often play. (photo by: Dennis York)
After all that playing it’s time for a short break. (photo by: Dennis York)
Young fox in Wilton. (photo by: Dennis York)
A beaver on a sunset cruise at Hill’s pond. (photo by: Dennis York)
A beaver repairs some storm damage. (photo by: Dennis York)
A baby squirrel eating a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A beautiful hummingbird coming for a drink. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A bluebird. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A cardinal. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A chickadee and yellow finch. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A chipping sparrow. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A bumble bee. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Colorful tulips. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Female partridge came right up to Carson to say hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Female partridge was curious to come see us. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Quite the hairdo on this guy. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Two frogs. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Two turkeys strutting for the ladies. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Nice to see the hummingbirds back. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch and a clear blue sky. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch posing for a photo. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch saying hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Always love to see cardinals stop by for a visit. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Always welcome for a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
Cardinals always brighten up the day. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A female northern flicker. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A groundhog popping up to say hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A hungry chipping sparrow. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A red bellied woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A squirrel. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A turkey. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
A white breasted nuthatch. (photo by: Karen Dalot)
