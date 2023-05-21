Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: May 21, 2023 by Lillie Clark May 21, 2023May 21, 2023 5 mins read Violets are popping up everywhere. (photo by: Dennis York) A shorebird looking for lunch at Wilson lake. (photo by: Dennis York) Wilton is in full bloom. (photo by: Dennis York) This dove was cooing at his reflection in my windshield and refused to fly off! (photo by: Dennis York) A game of tag is always fun. (photo by: Dennis York) Leap frog is another game that kids often play. (photo by: Dennis York) After all that playing it’s time for a short break. (photo by: Dennis York) Young fox in Wilton. (photo by: Dennis York) A beaver on a sunset cruise at Hill’s pond. (photo by: Dennis York) A beaver repairs some storm damage. (photo by: Dennis York) A baby squirrel eating a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A beautiful hummingbird coming for a drink. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A bluebird. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A cardinal. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A chickadee and yellow finch. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A chipping sparrow. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A bumble bee. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Colorful tulips. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Female partridge came right up to Carson to say hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Female partridge was curious to come see us. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Quite the hairdo on this guy. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Two frogs. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Two turkeys strutting for the ladies. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Nice to see the hummingbirds back. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A yellow finch and a clear blue sky. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A yellow finch posing for a photo. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A yellow finch saying hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Always love to see cardinals stop by for a visit. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Always welcome for a snack. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Cardinals always brighten up the day. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A female northern flicker. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A groundhog popping up to say hello. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A hungry chipping sparrow. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A red bellied woodpecker. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A squirrel. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A turkey. (photo by: Karen Dalot) A white breasted nuthatch. (photo by: Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in May 14, 2023May 14, 2023 Sunday Photos: May 14th, 2023 May 13, 2023May 14, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Mother’s Day April 30, 2023April 30, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 30th, 2023 April 23, 2023April 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: April 23rd, 2023