Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: May 28, 2023 by Lillie Clark May 28, 2023

Croaking bullfrogs mean summer is here. (photo by: Dennis York)

The smell of lilacs is in the air. (photo by: Dennis York)

A robin defends her nest which is located right next to the front door. (photo by: Dennis York)

More curious than afraid, the fox poses for a close up. (photo by: Dennis York)

The foxes are growing up fast. (photo by: Dennis York)

A snapping turtle rises from the depth of Hill's pond. (photo by: Dennis York)

May your summer be filled with hummingbirds and blue skies. (photo by: Dennis York)

A strange sunset of May 21st. (photo by: Dennis York)

Baby robins have already hatched. (photo by: Dennis York)