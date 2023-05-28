//

Sunday Photos: May 28, 2023

Croaking bullfrogs mean summer is here. (photo by: Dennis York)
The smell of lilacs is in the air. (photo by: Dennis York)
A robin defends her nest which is located right next to the front door. (photo by: Dennis York)
More curious than afraid, the fox poses for a close up. (photo by: Dennis York)
The foxes are growing up fast. (photo by: Dennis York)
A snapping turtle rises from the depth of Hill’s pond. (photo by: Dennis York)
May your summer be filled with hummingbirds and blue skies. (photo by: Dennis York)
A strange sunset of May 21st. (photo by: Dennis York)
Baby robins have already hatched. (photo by: Dennis York)
