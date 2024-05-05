Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: May 5th, 2024 by Andre Cormier May 5, 2024 2 mins read Deer Watching (Photo by Wayne Holderried) It should be a lucky day if you spot two four leaf clovers. (Photo by Dennis York) A Canadian goose and a snow goose in a cornfield in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A snow goose in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A merganser enjoys the sun and the sound of the falls. (Photo by Dennis York) A female merganser with a waterfall behind her. (Photo by Dennis York) Mergansers near the brook. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue heron near Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunrise, Orchard Drive, Wilton – (Photo by Wayne Holderried) Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Photo by Rachel J. Decker Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotoSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in April 28, 2024April 28, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/28/2024 April 21, 2024April 22, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/21/2024 April 14, 2024April 14, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/14/2024 April 7, 2024April 7, 2024 Sunday Photo: 04/07/2024