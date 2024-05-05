//

Sunday Photos: May 5th, 2024

2 mins read
Deer Watching (Photo by Wayne Holderried)
It should be a lucky day if you spot two four leaf clovers. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Canadian goose and a snow goose in a cornfield in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A snow goose in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A merganser enjoys the sun and the sound of the falls. (Photo by Dennis York)
A female merganser with a waterfall behind her. (Photo by Dennis York)
Mergansers near the brook. (Photo by Dennis York)
A blue heron near Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunrise, Orchard Drive, Wilton – (Photo by Wayne Holderried)
Photo by Rachel J. Decker
Photo by Rachel J. Decker
Photo by Rachel J. Decker

Photo by Rachel J. Decker
Photo by Rachel J. Decker
Photo by Rachel J. Decker
Photo by Rachel J. Decker
