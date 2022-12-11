Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: No ducking winter by Administrator December 11, 2022December 11, 2022 1 min read Jack fractal frost (photo by Andre Cormier) Time to sneak back into the woods. (Photo by Dennis York) A young deer grabs a quick bite to eat. (Photo by Dennis York) Male mallards show off their bright green heads. (Photos by Dennis York) Mallards showing off their fall colors. (Photos by Dennis York) A hen mallard resting on a rock. (Photos by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ