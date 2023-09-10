/

Sunday Photos: September 10th, 2023

The bees are why I let one stand of knotweed grow. I’ve only seen a couple of bees all summer, but the knotweed has been covered this past week.
Sunflower (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Joe Pye Weed and guest. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Sunrise at Titcomb Ski Slope, Farmington (Photo by Shara Na Gig)
