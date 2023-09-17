Features/Weekend Sunday Photos: September 17th, 2023 by Administrator September 17, 2023 3 mins read High Wire Act This adventurous peeper safely leaped off into some shrubs. Hope the spider didn’t mind sharing his catch! (Photo by Penny Hall) Turkeys feeding in freshly harvested field. (Photo by Dennis York) Training for the flight south. (Photo by Dennis York) It was so hot last week, even eagles were panting! (Photo by Dennis York) September 11th, we will never forget. (Photo by Dennis York) A small pickerel waiting for a meal. (Photo by Dennis York) A starling of a different color. (Photo by Dennis York) In a flock of 30, one starling stands out from the rest. (Photo by Dennis York) Fall flowers at the head of Wilton lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A turtle in a quiet backwater pool. (Photo by Dennis York) Fall foliage preview. (Photo by Dennis York) A Red-tail Hawk on the watch for a meal. Farmington (Photo by Jim Knox) A Monarch Butterfly. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox) Rain drops on a flower showing what this Summer’s been all about! (Photo by Jim Knox) A young Chestnut-sided Warbler looking for a snack. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox ) A Hummingbird Moth looking for some nectar .(Photo by Jim Knox) A Hummingbird takes a rest and looks to the sky. Wondering what the Weather will be like on the trip down South? (Photo by Jim Knox) A young Hummingbird trying out its wings? Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ