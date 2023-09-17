/

Sunday Photos: September 17th, 2023

3 mins read
Sunday Photos
High Wire Act This adventurous peeper safely leaped off into some shrubs. Hope the spider didn’t mind sharing his catch! (Photo by Penny Hall)
Sunday Photos
Turkeys feeding in freshly harvested field. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
Training for the flight south. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
It was so hot last week, even eagles were panting! (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
September 11th, we will never forget. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A small pickerel waiting for a meal. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A starling of a different color. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
In a flock of 30, one starling stands out from the rest. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
Fall flowers at the head of Wilton lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
A turtle in a quiet backwater pool. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunday Photos
Fall foliage preview. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Red-tail Hawk on the watch for a meal. Farmington (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Monarch Butterfly. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
Rain drops on a flower showing what this Summer’s been all about! (Photo by Jim Knox)
A young Chestnut-sided Warbler looking for a snack. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox )
A Hummingbird Moth looking for some nectar .(Photo by Jim Knox)
A Hummingbird takes a rest and looks to the sky. Wondering what the Weather will be like on the trip down South? (Photo by Jim Knox)
A young Hummingbird trying out its wings? Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.