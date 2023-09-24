Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: September 24th, 2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald September 24, 2023September 24, 2023 2 mins read A squirrel checks out an old stump. (Photo by Dennis York) A Mom and babies enjoying a snack. With all the rain this year the grass is very green. A turkey vulture. A chickadee. A deer at Dew Kingdom. A blue bunting. A buck and a fawn. A hummingbird moth. Is this a John Deere? Fawn on a lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) A hawk on the lookout for prey. (Photo by Dennis York) A male wood duck. (Photo by Dennis York) A pair of wood ducks. (Photo by Dennis York) A cormorant watching the water. (Photo by Dennis York) If you have an itch, scratch it. (Photo by Dennis York) A robin hunting in the wet grass. (Photo by Dennis York) A butterfly resting on a limb. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in September 23, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Autumn Arrives September 16, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Rock You Like a Hurricane September 10, 2023September 11, 2023 Sunday Photos: September 10th, 2023 September 10, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Wild Animals