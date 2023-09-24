//

Sunday Photos: September 24th, 2023

2 mins read
A squirrel checks out an old stump. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Mom and babies enjoying a snack.
With all the rain this year the grass is very green.
A turkey vulture.
A chickadee.
A deer at Dew Kingdom.
A blue bunting.
A buck and a fawn.
A hummingbird moth.
Is this a John Deere?
Fawn on a lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
A hawk on the lookout for prey. (Photo by Dennis York)
A male wood duck. (Photo by Dennis York)
A pair of wood ducks. (Photo by Dennis York)
A cormorant watching the water. (Photo by Dennis York)
If you have an itch, scratch it. (Photo by Dennis York)
A robin hunting in the wet grass. (Photo by Dennis York)
A butterfly resting on a limb. (Photo by Dennis York)
