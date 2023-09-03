Features/Weekend Sunday Photos: September 3rd, 2023 by Administrator September 3, 2023 3 mins read A hawk on the hunt. (Photo by Dennis York) Up to your neck in food. (Photo by Dennis York) Stand up and fight! (Photo by Dennis York) Still in velvet. (Photo by Dennis York) A gathering of geese at Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York) Woodducks make a splash. (Photo by Dennis York) One of the many weird looking caterpillars seen lately. (Photo by Dennis York) The August blue moon. (Photo by Dennis York) A turkey vulture. (Photo by Karen Dalot) With all the rain this year the grass is very green. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer at Dew Kingdom. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A chickadee. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Sharing the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Posing on a post. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Only one buck looked up to acknowledge I was there. (Photo by Karen Dalot) My colorful cardinal sharing lunch. (Photo by Karen Dalot) It is feeding time. (Karen Dalot) I was excited to see a butterfly moth. (Photo by Karen Dalot) I have been looking for a butterfly moth to photograph. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A yellow finch. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Proctor’s Pond, Weld (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A bumble bee. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A hummingbird moth. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Hills Pond. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Proctor’s Pond, Weld. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Darning needles at Hills Pond. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A buck and a fawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A blue bunting. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A mother and two fawns. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A Mom and babies enjoying a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in September 2, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Seeking Direction August 27, 2023August 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: August 27th, 2023 August 27, 2023August 24, 2023 Financial Focus: Should you invest… or speculate? August 26, 2023 Weekend Crossword: It’s Bach is worse than it’s Byte Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ