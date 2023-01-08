Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: The other side of Solstice by Administrator January 8, 2023 1 min read Foggy first morning of 2023 with faint sunlight filtering through (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) The December 17th snowstorm brought a picturesque view (Photo byBernadette Harvell) Photo by Pat Blanchard Red pine traced with snow. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Snow dusted cedar provides a winter sunscreen (Photo by Andre Cormier) Tear drops of phase change (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ