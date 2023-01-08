/

Sunday Photos: The other side of Solstice

1 min read
Sunday Photos
Foggy first morning of 2023 with faint sunlight filtering through (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The December 17th snowstorm brought a picturesque view (Photo by
Bernadette Harvell)
Sunday Photos
Photo by Pat Blanchard
Sunday Photos
Red pine traced with snow. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
Sunday Photos
Snow dusted cedar provides a winter sunscreen (Photo by Andre Cormier)
Sunday Photos
Tear drops of phase change (Photo by Andre Cormier)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.