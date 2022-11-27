Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: Unfurled by Administrator November 27, 2022November 27, 2022 2 mins read An Evening Grosbeak gets airborne. (Photo by Jim Knox) Some Evening Grosbeaks show up this week at our feeder. (Photo by Jim Knox) A Male Northern Cardinal looks for food on the ground. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A treat for me! The Partially Leucistic Black- capped Chickadee shows again. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A Black-capped Chickadee sits long enough for a picture. They do not do that, often. Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) A Titmouse gets a treat on a snowy day! Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) Photo by Sara Beech Thanksgiving robin in Chesterville. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A bright red fox lopes across the back lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) A feast of sunflower seeds. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer raises it’s white flag just before it flees. (Photo by Dennis York) A male cardinal feeding on the deck. (Photo by Dennis York) A starling gives the evil eye. (Photo by Dennis York) A trophy buck crosses a cornfield during daylight on November 21st. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer looks for any left over apples. (Photo by Dennis York) A male cardinal on new snow. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ