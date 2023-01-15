/

Sunday Photos: Wild wildlife

3 mins read
Pine Grosbeak, found on the Christmas Bird Count in Strong (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
1 of 4 ways of looking at Bohemian Waxwings: 1: Upside down (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
2 of 4 ways of looking at Bohemian Waxwings: 2: Spread Wings (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
3 of 4 ways of looking at Bohemian Waxwings: 2: Inside Out (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)

 

4 of 4 ways of looking at Bohemian Waxwings: 2: Field Guide View (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Common Raven in town Farmington (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Bald Eagle in Strong (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Our Maine State Bird, Black-Capped Chickadee, always joyful (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
The waning gibbous casts a shadow of the mighty oak tree on the illuminated snow at 4 AM.
A surprise visitor to my back yard. (Photo by Dennis York)
Not much snow makes getting around easy for the deer. (Photo by Dennis York)
A blue jay in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer in a snow covered forest. (Photo by Dennis York)
A female cardinal. (Photo by Dennis York)
A regular visitor to the feeder. A friend told me they have up to eight cardinals at a time on their feeder in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A fisher on the shore of Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
This little tree was just right. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A bit dry, but not bad. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Time to shake off the snow and have breakfast. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
