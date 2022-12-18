Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: Winter wonder-fall by Administrator December 18, 2022 1 min read Kingfield’s Gateway Parking, draped in fresh snow and morning light. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) Sunday morning winter wonderland. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) White birches. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) A woodpecker braves the storm for Saturday brunch. (Photo by Annie Twitchell) Jack Frost nipping. (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ