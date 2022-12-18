/

Sunday Photos: Winter wonder-fall

1 min read
Kingfield’s Gateway Parking, draped in fresh snow and morning light. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
Sunday morning winter wonderland. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
White birches. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
A woodpecker braves the storm for Saturday brunch. (Photo by Annie Twitchell)
Jack Frost nipping. (Photo by Andre Cormier)
