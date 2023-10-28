Suspect in Lewiston mass shootings found deceased, authorities confirm

LEWISTON – Friday night it was confirmed that Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shootings Wednesday night, was found deceased.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, October 27, a spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety announced that a news conference would take place at 10 p.m. that night. Previously, the next expected press conference was expected for 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media that the suspect had been located and was deceased.

During the news conference, Governor Janet Mills spoke first. “I stand here tonight to simply report that the Maine State Police have located the body of Robert Card in Lisbon. He is dead,” Mills said. “Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre spoke. “I want to say to everybody, thank you so much. Our community can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the Governor stated; I can’t echo that enough. Our work, again, is not done here. I was very elated tonight when I got the call from Commissioner Sauschuck, advising me of the revelation of what took place and that Mr. Card is deceased and no longer a threat to our community or any other community. I just don’t want to forget the families that are grieving and will continue to grieve, I don’t want to forget the law enforcement officials that have worked tirelessly throughout this whole event to come to a good conclusion. Our men and women of the Lewiston Police Department, of all of our surrounding agencies […] This is vitally important to all of us that this conclusion came to light tonight. We’re gonna grieve for the families that lost loved ones here, we’re going to continue to work, we’re going to continue to persevere, and we become better people for it, in terms of working together as teams. We’ve learned a lot from some mistakes, we’ve won a lot of accomplishments this evening.”

“We wanted to make sure that we got this information out as fast as possible and as responsibly as possible,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said. He added that during the time between the press notification and the news conference, they notified the families of the victims to tell them of the new developments and to let them know as quickly as possible about the news that would be released. They also contacted the family of the suspect; Sauschuck said that many members of the suspect’s family have been helpful with the investigation and that they deserved that phone call.

Sauschuck said there has been no indication of an accomplice. Card was located around 7:45 p.m. near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon. A specific location was not released due to the ongoing investigation. The cause of death is an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shootings will continue.

An additional news conference will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

In an earlier news conference Friday morning, it was reported by Sauschuck that the first officers – off-duty Lewiston police officers who were training at a nearby gun range – were on scene in approximately 90 seconds from the time of calls. 18 people were killed in the incidents and an additional 13 were injured. In the two days following the shootings, hundreds of law enforcement officers from local, county, state, and federal, and officers from agencies in other states, have been involved in the search for Card.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins released the following statement tonight following confirmation that the Lewiston shooter has been found dead:

“Tonight, Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer.

“When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women.

“I want to also thank Governor Mills for her steadfast leadership, the health care workers who cared for the victims, the city officials who have worked tirelessly, and the people of Maine who came together in the wake of this attack.

“To the families who lost loved ones and to those injured by this attack, I know that no words can diminish the shock, pain, and justifiable anger you feel. It is my hope that you will find solace and strength in knowing that you are in the hearts of people throughout Maine and across the nation.”

U.S. Senator Angus King released the following statement after law enforcement officials confirmed that the manhunt is over for the Lewiston mass shooting suspect:

“Tonight, I join my neighbors and friends in a communal sense of relief. We are grateful to law enforcement and first responders, for fifty hours of nonstop dedication and determination that brought us this relief. It will take a long, long time to process this pain, but Maine people have grit, resolve and heart and we will come together through this difficult grieving period and hope for brighter, calmer days.”