Talkin’ Maine celebrates 450 episodes, highlighting the local community

FARMINGTON – Talkin’ Maine, the show hosted by Tom Saviello, celebrates its 450th episode this week. The episode aired at 6 p.m. on the night of Friday April 14 on Mt Blue Community Access Television, featuring “wicked good local insight with big picture impact!”

Saviello, also known as “The Bowtie Boy,” interviewed his guest Representative Jared Golden about current legislation. They discussed the Inflation Reduction Act, Golden’s promise to negotiate lower drug prices for Mainers, and the recent media accusations towards Golden about Medicare benefits.

In another recent episode, Saviello took the show “on the road” to Augusta to speak about criminal justice reform with Jan Collins of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross. The group discussed the proposed Fair Change legislation.

“Whatever opinion people may have of Tom, if they dislike his politics, the show is a real gem for the community and shines a light back on people doing helpful and interesting things in the community,” said Andre Cormier, Executive Director of MBTV.

The show has been airing since 2006, with Saviello, former state senator and Franklin County resident, and his familiar bowtie. At the start, Saviello was joined by fellow former Maine politician Chandler Woodcock. Eventually, the show became Saviello’s solo project, but there are rumors of a possible Bow Tie Boy reunion in the near future.

The show focuses on the local goings-on in Maine, specifically the Franklin County area. The half-hour episodes have featured conversations with many different guests over the years, including Governor Janet Mills, Senator Russell Black, and Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. The show has also featured many important local figures, including town managers, historians, farmers, and nurses.



“It’s always been fun to watch, for me as a director, to see a guest going from being a little nervous when they see the studio lights and camera, to about 5 minutes into the show, and they are now just having a conversation with Tom,” Cormier said.

The 400th episode was celebrated in March of 2022. Saviello interviewed his old friend Senator Angus King to mark the occasion.

“It’s been a flagship show for MBTV,” Cormier said. “We hope he’s only joking when he says he may quit at 500 shows.”

Talkin’ Maine episodes can be viewed on demand at MtBlueTV.org or on their Facebook page, and new episodes run on Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 11 a.m.. In May, shows will be livestreamed again at 9 a.m. on Thursday mornings.