Teachers going above and beyond

FARMINGTON – For two and a half years school districts have been scrambling to meet all the various needs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Educators have taught themselves how to use new technology, administrators have fielded phone call after phone call from stressed out parents, and support staff have tripled their sanitizing duties. Staff members are far past the point of burn out as they navigate their own personal lives alongside demanding positions and a version of the real world that is far from what anyone signed up for.

But walk into any of the school buildings in the Regional School Unit 9 district and you’d be hard pressed to find a disgruntled staff member. For three teachers in particular, the world of COVID-19 has offered new opportunity, a sense of community, and a fresh take on daily routines.

PITCHING IN

Frank Giemptro meets me at the front door of Mt. Blue Middle School at 6 p.m. on the dot. He’s dressed in jeans and a hoodie- clothes that can take on some dirt if need be. Not necessarily what he might choose to wear on a day of teaching.

“I’ve got a system all figured out. It’s kinda fun. How many gloves do I need? How many rags? I can go fast, but then I get worn out,” he explains.

Frank is well known with his 9th grade English students for being a jokester, and tonight is no different as he straps on backpack vacuum, humming the Ghostbusters song.

A few months ago RSU 9 sent out an email asking for help. It was an unusual request, and administrators claimed that openly, but tough times call for unique solutions. They were having trouble filling custodial positions. Numerous spots were open and applications weren’t even coming in.

“The question was brought up if there was anyone here that would be interested in doing a few hours to help out,” Lead Custodian Kirk Libby said.

Libby has been in his position for 18 years, and though the idea has come up before, this is the first time it’s been put to use. In the past, he said, teachers have helped out occasionally on weekends or during the summer months, but never after school hours.

Frank ran home for a couple hours after teaching before heading to the middle school to clean. His duties include sanitizing tables and surfaces, vacuuming the rug in the library, and washing the front door windows. He goes in twice a week, and he’s not the only one. A number of teachers responded to the request and stepped up to help clean the schools they teach in during the day.

“It’s kind of meditative. And it’s wonderful. People have been so appreciative,” Frank said before heading off to bust some ghosts.

NOT YOUR MOTHER’S CHEMISTRY CLASS

“It’s not like COVID is not here. It’s just that it’s easier to go through the day since we’re so used to it now,” Senior Lorna Ayer said.

Ayer says this while standing over a small campfire in the woods just beyond Mt. Blue High School. Two other fires crackle a short distance away, filling the woods with a comforting smell. The 20 or so students are bunched into small groups around their fires. Some poke at the flames while others trudge through the newly fallen snow to collect branches. None of the students have a mask on, and most are smiling.

The students are the first to take a new class offered at Mt. Blue- Survival Chemistry. The class is the brain child of Maria Howatt who has taught in the district for 25 years. Howatt is also a registered Maine Guide and said that she has wanted to do this class for years. COVID was just the catalyst.

“I’d rather be outdoors and every time I go guiding I learn different things and I think to myself there’s a lot here. A lot of students don’t love being in school so if they get to do something they love and learn something to boot…I think that’s really important,” Howatt said.

The students learn about sustainable fires, chiming in from across the small clearing that a sustainable fire is one that can exist without you right next to it. They fill paper cups with water and place an egg in the cup before setting it on top of a grate over the flames.

“Why won’t the cups catch on fire?” Howatt asks.

The students are slow to answer. This is only their second class with Howatt, and they are seemingly still a little shocked to be building fires during class time.

“You can’t destroy energy. You can’t create energy. So what are we gonna do with it?” Howatt continues.

Finally, a student pipes up. He knows the answer.

Raynold Foss is a senior. He wears a Foster Tech Forestry sweatshirt and expertly tends his group’s fire. Foss seems at home in the woods, and I try to imagine how this interview would have gone sitting in a classroom with masks on. Outdoors, with a stick in hand and a fire to manage, Foss feels confident answering the question about chemistry.

“You have to meet them where they’re at,” Howatt says. “And at some point they’re gonna learn to bring snowshoes. I’m not gonna just tell them everything.”

ANSWERING A CALLING

When COVID first hit, abruptly changing our ways in the spring of 2020, Dillon Baker was about to graduate. He, along with everyone else, changed plans. Suddenly, going to college in the fall didn’t seem like the right fit. The world was in flux, and as an 18 year old, the best option seemed to be to just stay put for a while.

Dillon found out about substitute teaching near the end of his senior year.

“I didn’t really have a lot of confidence in myself. I didn’t think I was very good at school.”

But he went for it anyway. At first he worked at Mallett School but was moved to the high school this year.

“They’re calling me every day. Sometimes they call me in just to wait and see where I’ll be needed,” he said.

For Dillon, the opportunity to sub consistently was a game changer. Now he can look toward the future of teaching with a full year of experience already under his belt.

“I kinda just knew growing up that I wanted to help kids and subbing felt like a way I could help my community and get some experience at the same time,” he said. “It’s a really good thing for me right now.”

Last year the state did away with the Praxis test- a standardized test that all educators had to take. The Praxis has been proven to be culturally biased, both physically and monetarily. It costs roughly $150 each time it’s taken, which can be multiple times if a college student fails. With the Praxis barrier gone, Associate Professor of Secondary Education and English Education Clarissa Thompson is hopeful that aspiring teachers will be a more diverse group. And for young people like Dillon, choosing a path toward education is slightly less daunting.

“We know that teachers are underpaid, undervalued and over worked. Covid just made that all worse,” Thompson said.

She said there are multiple ways of getting an emergency certification, but preparing and doing some training should always be the goal.

“Teaching is complicated work. To make any progress, you need a degree, but the models don’t match up,” she said.

Thompson said she strongly believes that the state, and the nation, need more pathways to becoming a fully-certified, well-trained teacher. UMF runs a very traditional four-year teacher training program, and it’s an uphill battle to change the way a university runs a program, but Thompson said we would all benefit from more alternative models.