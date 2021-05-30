Features Teddy bear picnic by Administrator May 30, 2021May 30, 2021 6 mins read “If you go down in the woods todayYou’re sure of a big surpriseIf you go down in the woods todayYou’d better go in disguise!For every bear that ever there was will gather there for certainBecause today’s the day the Teddy Bears have their picnic” in Chesterville.(Melody by John Walter Bratton, Lyrics by Jimmy Kennedy, 1907) (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Here she comes now saying I smell goodies, American black bear, Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Black bears aren’t as cuddly as they look. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) So tall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Occasionally we see the unexpected: American black bear on top of the feeder beam. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) This is a good example of the strength these bears have, and how nearly impossible it is to bear-proof everything. I wouldn’t recommend climbing a tree if you encountered one. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A last glance towards me before heading home to the woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Lady’s slipper, Torsey Pond Nature Preserve, West Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Cedar waxwing, Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A nice sunrise on Friday in Jay. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Again on Saturday morning, a nice sunrise in Jay. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A gray fox caught in the middle of a sit down in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox ) A swallow with an attitude. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A red-winged blackbird doing a dance from one Reed to another in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A young male American redstart sings its heart out in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox ) This young male American redstart came right down next to my hummingbird feeder. Not sure what he wanted. (Photo by Jim Knox ) I was driving by a pond and noticed some Canada geese with their chicks, so I stopped to take some photos of them. What a wonderful site to see the baby geese with their parents. (Photo by Jim Dwinal, Farmington) Goslings. (Photo by Jim Dwinal, Farmington) Fairy-sized flowers along the Androscoggin River. (Photo by Christina of Jay) Woodchuck, up periscope! (Photo by Paige Plourde) After the storm. (Photo by Dennis York) Mother Goose. (Photo by Dennis York) Woodchuck. (Photo by Dennis York) Black-billed cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) American redstart at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Blackburnian warbler checking out the photographer at Center Hill in Weld. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Black-throated green warbler on the rail trail behind the hospital in Farmington. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Sunset reflections. (Photo by Marianne Perry, Kents Hill) No longer “wild,” these beauties now return to my garden each spring. (Photo by Marianne Perry, Kents Hill) Common merganser male and female, Wilson Stream, East Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Sunset and flag after work and thoughts of Memorial Day. Mt. Blue Campus. (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.