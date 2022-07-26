Teenager falls 40 feet down Angel Falls

TOWNSHIP D – A number of departments along with U.S. Border Patrol and Game Wardens were dispatched to Angel Falls Saturday afternoon, July 23, following a report of a teenager who had fallen.

The 17-year-old girl, a Southern Maine resident, had climbed roughly 40 feet to the side of the falls when a large rock came loose beneath her feet. She landed in the water below. According to reports, the girl had head trauma and multiple bruises; she was reported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

It took emergency responders two hours to carry the girl down the trail.

She was released from the hospital on Sunday.