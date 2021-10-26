Temple man dies in logging accident

TEMPLE – A man died yesterday after being struck by a tree; 74-year-old Kenneth Jones was logging by himself when the incident occurred.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was working at the end of the Dump Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when a portion of a tree fell and struck him. The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. Upon further investigation by Sgt. Bean, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe it was determined that Jones died instantly.

The Temple and Farmington Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

The incident is not considered suspicious.